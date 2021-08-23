Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,935 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,819,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,842,000 after buying an additional 2,558,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

