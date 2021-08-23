Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.91%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

