Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Sonoco Products worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.27. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

