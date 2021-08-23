Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 173,111 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 256.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Envista worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Envista by 664.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

