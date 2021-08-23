Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 89,983 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 10.27% of CF Bankshares worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFBK opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.19. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CF Bankshares Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

