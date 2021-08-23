Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 325,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 76.7% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

