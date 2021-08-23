Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Altice USA worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $28.65 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

