Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,208 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of SLM worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.56. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

