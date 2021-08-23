Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

BILI opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

