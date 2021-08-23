Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,170 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Eagle Materials worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP opened at $150.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.43. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

