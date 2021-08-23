Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 139,385 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 139,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

CNQ opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

