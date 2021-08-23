Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 223,040 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of United States Steel worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

