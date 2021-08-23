Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,403,013 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,403,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.72% of AAR worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.76. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.