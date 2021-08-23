Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,787 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Post worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Post by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $113.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

