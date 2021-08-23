Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,250 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

