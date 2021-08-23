Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,606 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Rexnord worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 25.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,425,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,306,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,543,000 after purchasing an additional 372,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 93,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,353,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,757,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,412 shares of company stock worth $11,900,726. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

