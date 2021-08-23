Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 41,802 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of GameStop worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $209,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

NYSE GME opened at $159.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.97. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.53 and a beta of -2.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

