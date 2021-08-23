Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,473 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of PVH worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $104.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

