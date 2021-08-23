Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,682 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

