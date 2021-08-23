Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 71,291 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,291 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of YETI worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 215.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 97.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,413,156 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

