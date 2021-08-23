Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Ovintiv worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OVV opened at $23.13 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

