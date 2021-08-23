AllianceBlock Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $187.95 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00832734 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars.

