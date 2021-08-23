Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

