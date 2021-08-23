AllSafe Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. AllSafe has a total market cap of $348,863.85 and approximately $1,154.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

