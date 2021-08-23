Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,396 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Ally Financial worth $32,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

