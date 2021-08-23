Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $17,827,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $197.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

