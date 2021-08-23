Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.52 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $196.49 million and approximately $33.52 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00131061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00159634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,438.43 or 1.00344126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.20 or 0.01003072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.96 or 0.06644647 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.