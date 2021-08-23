Alpha Coin (APC) Market Capitalization Hits $8,673.59

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $8,673.59 and $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.62 or 0.01366572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00339762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00161589 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

