Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,750.00

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and last traded at GBX 1,733 ($22.64), with a volume of 6409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £709.68 million and a P/E ratio of 56.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,611.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

