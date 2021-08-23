Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25.

GOOG stock traded up $53.25 on Monday, reaching $2,821.99. 1,034,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,843.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,650.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,454,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

