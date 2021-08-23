Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $583,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $62.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,831.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,644.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

