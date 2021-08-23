Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $52.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,800.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,563. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,817.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,582.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

