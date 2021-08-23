Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $54.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,803.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,792. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,582.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

