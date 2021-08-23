Alphr finance (ALPHR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Million

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003012 BTC on exchanges. Alphr finance has a market cap of $2.39 million and $1.34 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,591.81 or 0.99960883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01019205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.59 or 0.06677101 BTC.

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,874 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

