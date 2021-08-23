Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,430. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

