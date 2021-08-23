Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 23,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $817,124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.48. 353,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,852,070. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

