Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 612,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,627. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

