Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.65. 10,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,692. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

