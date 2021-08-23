Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 8.9%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 112,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,168,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 577.58 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 13.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 23.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

