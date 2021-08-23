AMATEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $960.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $947,724.07 and $960.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.98 or 0.00832586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00104054 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

