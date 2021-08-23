Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

