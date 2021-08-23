Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,474.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

