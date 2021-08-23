Ambrosus Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $474,690.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,594,772 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

