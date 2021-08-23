American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Shares Down 1.6%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

