American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Raised by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 3.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of American International Group worth $982,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $54.16. 3,737,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

