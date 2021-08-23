American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.15 Million

Brokerages expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $475.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.80 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $390.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $79.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

