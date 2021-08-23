America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. America’s Car-Mart comprises 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $124.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.54. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

