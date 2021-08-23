Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.