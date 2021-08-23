Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.31. 34,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,978,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27, a PEG ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

