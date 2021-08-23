Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

